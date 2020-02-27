In short
Residents accuse the Chinese firm of destroying their properties that include homes, crop gardens and blocking community water sources because of stone quarrying activities in the area. On Wednesday, the affected residents blocked the company workers from accessing the stone quarry found on their village.
27 Feb 2020 Kalungu District, Uganda
Part of the Plantations destroyed by a Chinese Contractor at Kyagunda village in Kalungu district (Ddungu Fred)
