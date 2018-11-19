Residents Protest Lamwo Sugarcane Growing Project

In short
The Lamwo district LC 5 Chairperson ,John Komakech Ogwok blames the National Agriculture Advisory Services NAADS for the mess, saying it hurriedly engaged the investor without involving the district and land owners.
Residents Protest Lamwo Sugarcane Growing Project19 Nov 2018 Lamwo, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Environment
Residents of Ayur-Alali parish in Kal Sub-County, Lamwo district protesting commercials sugarcane growing project.
