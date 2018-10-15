Residents Protest Re-demarcation of Forest Reserve Boundaries

In short
The Kyoga Range Manager, Stuart Maniraguha dismisses claims of land grabbing, saying they have embarked on public awareness about the demarcation process before installing the boundary marks towards the end of this year.
Residents Protest Re-demarcation of Forest Reserve Boundaries15 Oct 2018, 18:05 Comments 72 Views Jinja, Uganda Misc Report
Part of Namavundu forest reserve in Butagaya sub county, Jinja district. Login to license this image from 1$.
