Residents Protest Poor State of Rukungiri- Kanungu Road

In short
Monday Kamugisha, a road user says that the authorities have kept a deaf ear about the state of the road. He says heavy rains being experienced coupled with the heavy trucks that ply the route have left it messy and impassable.
Residents Protest Poor State of Rukungiri- Kanungu Road4 Nov 2020, 14:28 Comments 105 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Eng. Alison Abenado Twine
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.