Residents Protest Relocation of Quarantine Centre to their Area

In short
A total of 54 suspected COVID- 19 patients are admitted under institutional quarantine at Lira Nursing School. The authorities at the facility say that the facility cannot accommodate any more people, yet there is a possibility of having more suspected cases in need of quarantine.
Residents Protest Relocation of Quarantine Centre to their Area20 Jun 2020, 16:44 Comments 102 Views Lira, Uganda Health Politics Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Jerusale Institute of Health Sciences Local Leaders Against Moving the District Quarantine Center to their Area Milton Odongo- RDC Lira
Mentioned: Jerusalem Institute of Health Sciences
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.