Residents Protest Resolution on Location of Masaka District Headquarters

The residents backed up by the local leaders are protesting the council resolution demanding that it is rescinded, to serve the interests of the majority population in the district.
Residents Protest Resolution on Location of Masaka District Headquarters7 Apr 2022, 14:27 Comments 160 Views Kyannamukaaka HC IV, Kikungwe, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
Residents of Kyannamukaaka and Kyesiiga Sub counties putting up a signpost for constriction of district headquarters against council decision
