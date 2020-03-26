Kimbowa Ivan
21:19

Residents Protest Shooting of Motorcycle Rider Top story

26 Mar 2020, 21:08 Comments 269 Views Crime Security Health Updates
A bodaboda rider carrying a passenger in Mukono central town along Kampala-Jinja Highway.

A bodaboda rider carrying a passenger in Mukono central town along Kampala-Jinja Highway.

In short
Despite the ban, several motorcycle riders in Mukono were seen carrying passengers, which prompted police to swing into action to enforce it.

 

Tagged with: Residents Protest Police Action of Shooting Motorcycle Rider Carrying Passenger The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson
Mentioned: Presidential directive

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.