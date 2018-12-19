Residents Protest Sorry State of Ruhija Health Centre III

In short
The maternity ward has a cracked ceiling and does not have enough beds forcing mothers to sleep on the floor, sometimes with new born babies. The facility does not have running water; neither does it have a separate ward for male patients, who are now admitted in the injection room.
Residents Protest Sorry State of Ruhija Health Centre III19 Dec 2018, 16:18 Comments 159 Views Rubanda, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: ruhija health centre iv rubanda district maternity ward
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.