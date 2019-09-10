In short
Steven Kavuma, the Namubiru Village Defense Secretary, eight people have since drowned in the dam while trying to swim. He identifies the latest victim as Yasin Adida who drowned on Saturday last week.
Residents Raise Alarm Over Water Filled Pit Top story10 Sep 2019, 15:44 Comments 151 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Security Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Chinese company identified as Medarion quarrying firm Mukono Resident District Commissioner Open Chinese Quarry Filled with Water Putting People’s Lives in Danger
Mentioned: Chinese Quarry Firm
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.