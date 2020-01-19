Julius Ocungi
Residents Recall Corner Kilak Battle 33 Years Later

19 Jan 2020 Pader, Uganda
Penderiko Ongwech 63, one of the Holy Spirit Movement [HSM] abductee at his home in pader district.

In short
At Corner Kilak, 33 years ago on January 18th 1987, government forces, the then National Resistance Army soldiers [NRA] launched a retaliatory attack against fighters of Alice Auma Lakwena, the former leader of the Holy Spirit Movement.

 

