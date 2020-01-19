Residents Recall Corner Kilak Battle 33 Years Later

In short
At Corner Kilak, 33 years ago on January 18th 1987, government forces, the then National Resistance Army soldiers [NRA] launched a retaliatory attack against fighters of Alice Auma Lakwena, the former leader of the Holy Spirit Movement.
Residents Recall Corner Kilak Battle 33 Years Later19 Jan 2020, 18:01 Comments 223 Views Pader, Uganda Human rights Northern Profiles Updates
In short
Tagged with: 1987 alice lakwena insurgency Alex Oyet, the Coordinator Acholi Cultural Institution in- charge of East Acholi Alice Auma Lakwena, the former leader of the Holy Spirit Movement [HSM] Holy Spirit Movement [HSM] National Resistance Army soldiers [NRA] President Museveni Raymond Jeremiah Otim 81, a resident of Ongany Parish in Pader Sub County Uganda National Liberation Army [UNLA gen tito okello lutwa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.