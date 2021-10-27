In short
Government has given the occupants a one-month ultimatum to vacate the 14,000 hectares that formally belonged Sango-Bay Sugar Estates Limited, to pave way for the expansion of the National Oil Palm Project-NOPP which is implemented under the Ministry of Agriculture.
Residents Resist Govt's Planned Takeover of Sango-Bay Land27 Oct 2021, 20:51 Comments 89 Views Uganda Telecom Station, Mutukula, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Residents attending their village meeting at Sango Bay Estate which government wants to swap for the National Oil Palm Project
In short
Tagged with: Government Moves to Reclaim Sango Bay Land National Oil Palm Project-NOPP Residents Resist Eviction by Government Sango Bay Land Dispute
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.