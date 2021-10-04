Wambuzi Reacheal
09:06

Residents Resolve to Relocate Technical School To Pave way for Sugar Factory Construction

4 Oct 2021, 09:04 Comments 140 Views Luuka District, Uganda Business and finance Report
Luuka North member of parliament, Hon. Luke Kyobe addressing residents.

Luuka North member of parliament, Hon. Luke Kyobe addressing residents.

In short
In September, Finance Minister, Matia Kasaijja, alongside other leaders and sugarcane farmers within Busoga sub-region held a joint meeting where they revealed that the government was committed to constructing a Shillings 135 billion sugar plant in Luuka district to take up the surplus cane.

 

Tagged with: activity area district goods and services institute land plant resident student sugar cane technical
Mentioned: Bukooma Luke Kyobe Luuka Naigobya Paul Kitamirike government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.