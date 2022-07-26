Residents Storm Arua City Offices Over Urban Cash for Work Funds

In short
Elias Opi, the LC I chairperson of Jacinto cell choose road maintenance as their project but they were surprised to learn that their project has been changed without their notice.
Residents Storm Arua City Offices Over Urban Cash for Work Funds26 Jul 2022, 19:04 Comments 140 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Beneficiaries storm Arua City Offices Urban Cash for Work Programme (UCWP) over delayed release of funds
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.