Residents Stranded as Hailstorm Destroys Gardens in Oyam Sub County

11 Sep 2021, 17:21 Comments 120 Views Oyam, Uganda Business and finance Environment Northern Updates
A farmer in one of the affected cassava garden

In short
The storm uprooted bananas and destroyed countless gardens of cassava, maize and cabbages. The most affected villages are Obangangeo, Opwot, and Boda in Kulu-Abura parish Minakulu sub county.

 

