Residents Stranded as Hailstorm Destroys Gardens in Oyam Sub County

In short
The storm uprooted bananas and destroyed countless gardens of cassava, maize and cabbages. The most affected villages are Obangangeo, Opwot, and Boda in Kulu-Abura parish Minakulu sub county.
Residents Stranded as Hailstorm Destroys Gardens in Oyam Sub County11 Sep 2021, 17:21 Comments 120 Views Oyam, Uganda Business and finance Environment Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Animals; both domestic and wild and birds killed Families affected by heavy rain hailstorm destroys crops and houses in Oyam
Mentioned: Uganda Redcross Society
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.