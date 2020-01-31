Residents Stuck As 508 Water Sources Break Down

In short
According to Auditor-General Report for financial year 2018/19, a review of the quarterly reports and interview with the District Water Engineers revealed that 255 water sources in Nakasongola and 253 in Nakaseke districts were no longer functional.
Residents Stuck As 508 Water Sources Break Down31 Jan 2020, 15:46 Comments 80 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Health Misc Analysis
Tagged with: deep boreholes non functional water sources shallow wells
Mentioned: Auditor General report 2018/2019
