Brian Luwaga
15:55

Residents Stuck As 508 Water Sources Break Down

31 Jan 2020, 15:46 Comments 80 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Health Misc Analysis

In short
According to Auditor-General Report for financial year 2018/19, a review of the quarterly reports and interview with the District Water Engineers revealed that 255 water sources in Nakasongola and 253 in Nakaseke districts were no longer functional.

 

Tagged with: deep boreholes non functional water sources shallow wells
Mentioned: Auditor General report 2018/2019

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.