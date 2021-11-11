In short
Led by Gerald Wangi and Richard Kiwanuka, the Kyagunda LC I Chairperson, the disgruntled residents want the court to force Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co) and Hunan to pay for all the damages caused to their property during the stone quarrying.
Residents Sue Masaka-Bukakata Road Contractors Over Compensation Top story11 Nov 2021, 08:20 Comments 299 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Human rights Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.