Residents Vandalise Equipment for UGX 30 Billion Orom Water Project

In short
Frank Minhu, the Project Manager says that in the past months, unknown people have cut off water pipes laid in trenches while others siphoned fuel from their trucks.
Residents Vandalise Equipment for UGX 30 Billion Orom Water Project6 Dec 2019, 08:06 Comments 198 Views Kitgum, Uganda Environment Local government Northern Updates
A man washes his hands from one of the underground water sources undergoing testing in Katwotwo village in Orom Subcounty Kitgum district on Thursday. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
Tagged with: Ministry of Water and Environment OromWater Supply and Sanitation Project african development bank
Mentioned: Orom subcounty
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.