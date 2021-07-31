Residents Vandalize Ngetta ZARDI Irrigation Scheme

In short
Dr Laban Frank Turyagenda, the Director of Research at the institute says that the chain link surrounding the fish pond was also destroyed by unknown people.
Residents Vandalize Ngetta ZARDI Irrigation Scheme31 Jul 2021, 21:27 Comments 109 Views Lira, Uganda Science and technology Agriculture Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Community vandelizing irrigation project Ngetta ZARDI
Mentioned: Ngetta ZARDI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.