Residents Vandalize Odonga Otto’s Buffalo Camp Site in Amuru

In short
Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner said early in July that he convened two different mediation meetings between the aggrieved Pagak clan leaders, their subjects and Otto to try and reach a consensus.
Residents Vandalize Odonga Otto’s Buffalo Camp Site in Amuru5 Aug 2021, 13:33 Comments 123 Views Business and finance Crime Security Report
Uprooted concrete fencing poles visibly seen on the ground at the Buffalo Camp site in Amuru Town Council
In short
Tagged with: Amuru hot spring Buffalo Camp Rwot Justine Ocitti Binyi
Mentioned: Aswa River Region Police Pagak Clan
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.