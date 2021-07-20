Residents Vandalize Perimeter Fence of Agoro Irrigation Scheme

In short
Markson Odongkara Labongo, the Superintendent of Agoro Self-Help Irrigation Scheme Cooperative Society Limited (ASHISCO) says that fences protecting the headwork and the main dam have all been brought down by community members.
Residents Vandalize Perimeter Fence of Agoro Irrigation Scheme20 Jul 2021, 09:42 Comments 55 Views Lamwo, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Head work section of Agoro Irrigation scheme were locals have vandalised perimeter fence and invaded on it for sand mining
