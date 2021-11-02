Residents Want Apaa Township Turned into Semi-Autonomous Sub County

In short
Residents in the area have asked the government to create a semi-autonomous Sub County of Apaa that will be under the supervision of the central government and overseen by a Deputy Resident District Commissioner.
Residents Want Apaa Township Turned into Semi-Autonomous Sub County2 Nov 2021, 14:05 Comments 166 Views Amuru, Uganda Human rights Northern Interview
In short
Tagged with: 20 killed in apaa confl Apaa conflict
Mentioned: Apaa Township
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.