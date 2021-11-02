Emmy Daniel Ojara
14:08

Residents Want Apaa Township Turned into Semi-Autonomous Sub County

2 Nov 2021, 14:05 Comments 166 Views Amuru, Uganda Human rights Northern Interview
Women in Apaa say they cannot access health services

Women in Apaa say they cannot access health services

In short
Residents in the area have asked the government to create a semi-autonomous Sub County of Apaa that will be under the supervision of the central government and overseen by a Deputy Resident District Commissioner.

 

Tagged with: 20 killed in apaa confl Apaa conflict
Mentioned: Apaa Township

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.