Residents Want Army Detach Established over Influx of Cattle Thieves

18 Mar 2021, 16:18 Comments 170 Views Agago, Uganda Agriculture Crime Northern Updates
Cattle recovered by Uganda People Defence Forces-UPDF.

The Sub-County Chairperson Raymond Otim told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Thursday that the consistent influx of cattle thieves has instilled fears among the livestock farmers in the area.

 

