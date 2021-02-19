Resign or We Resign, Gomba District Youth Councilors to their Vulgar Chairman

In short
The petition follows two video clips which recently went viral on social media in which Kisakyamukama uttered abusive, vulgar and defamatory statements against the Kabaka, the Katikkiro and the people of Buganda and clergy of the Catholic Church, which the councilors say were promoting sectarianism and tribalism.
Resign or We Resign, Gomba District Youth Councilors to their Vulgar Chairman19 Feb 2021
