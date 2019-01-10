Results Based Financing Excites Lamwo Health Workers

In short
Results based financing or performance-based financing is a results-focused approach for incentivizing health service providers to focus on performance, quality, staff retention, health outputs and outcomes. It also serves as a foundation for improving public accountability for provider facility performance and, increasingly a focus for broader health systems strengthening.
Results Based Financing Excites Lamwo Health Workers10 Jan 2019, 13:24 Comments 118 Views Lamwo, Uganda Health Interview
ames Mwaka, an official from the planning unit of the Ministry of Health speaking to URN Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.