Results Rule Out Measles/Rubella Vaccine as the Cause of Death for 5-year-old

According to results from UVRI and WHO, the Measles/Rubella single dose vaccine did not cause Stevenson Johnson syndrome that claimed the life of a boy

In short

The five-year-old boy was among millions of children who were immunized with the Measles and Rubella joint vaccine that has since been introduced into the country’s immunization schedule. But he, and his siblings developed a skin rash and red eyes, which, according to family members, was in reaction to the vaccine.