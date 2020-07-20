In short
Charles Kateeba, the Managing Director of Uganda Railways Corporation says that their assessment shows that it is still very risky to open up for passenger train services, citing that a single case of COVID-19 would change everything on a train.
Resumption of Commuter Train Services Delayed Further
20 Jul 2020
A Uganda Railways Corporation –URC recovery train blocks Old Port Bell Road Login to license this image from 1$.
