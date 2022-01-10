Okello Emmanuel
14:02

Resumption of Wanseko-Panyimur Ferry Boosts Business

10 Jan 2022, 14:02 Comments 122 Views Buliisa, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Passengers disembarking from the Wanseko-Panyimur ferry.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
In June 2020, the ferry operations were suspended following the rising water levels of Lake Albert which submerged the docking piers. The suspension left the business community stranded because they could not cross to either side to transact business as usual.

 

