Gleeson settled in Kitgum District in 1991. While there, Irene supported thousands of needy children with free medication, education and food. She reached out to orphans, disadvantaged children and ex-child fighters from Kitgum and neighbouring districts across Acholi sub-region. Irene lost a battle to cancer in July 2013.
Retired Archbishop Luke Orombi Asks Leaders to Emulate Irene Gleeson
20 Jul 2019
The retired Anglican Archbishop Luke Orombi shakes hands with Irene Gleeson Foundation Executive Director John Paul Kiffasi on Saturday at Kitgum Public Play grounds. Photo By Julius Ocungi
