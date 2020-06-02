Retired Chief Justices, Deputies to Earn Monthly Salary for Life

In short
The monthly salary payment will be equivalent to that of a sitting Chief Justice and his/her Deputy on top of a one-off lump-sum retirement benefit equivalent to 2.4 per cent of the annual salary multiplied by five years of service.
Retired Chief Justices, Deputies to Earn Monthly Salary for Life2 Jun 2020, 14:21 Comments 242 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Administration of Judiciary Bill
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.