Edward Eninu
15:37

Retired Head Teacher, Wife Found Dead in Serere

13 Mar 2022, 15:29 Comments 179 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Mzee Francis Esiaru in one of recent functions at his home. Courtesy Photo.

Mzee Francis Esiaru in one of recent functions at his home. Courtesy Photo.

In short
Francis Esiaru, 87, and Gabudesia Ikwam, 78 were discovered dead on Saturday by neighbors who were concerned that the old couple had not come out of their house since morning.

 

Tagged with: Oscar Ageca, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman Serere CPS murder in serere retired head teacher killed in serere
Mentioned: Serere District

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.