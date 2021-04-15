Ahmed Wetaka
18:18

Retired Italian Diplomat In Trouble Over Ivory Top story

15 Apr 2021, 18:17 Comments 256 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment East Africa Breaking news
Marino at Bugolobi Police station

Marino at Bugolobi Police station

In short
Marino’s arrest came a day after his Ugandan wife was detained at Bugolobi Police Station together with Panda – Pier Village LC I Chairperson, Joseph Tomusange, who was caught with 2.5Kgs of worked Ivory pieces following a trap laid by officers from the Natural Resources Conservation Network (NRCN) working closely with detectives from the Uganda Police Force who presented themselves as buyers of the ivory.

 

Tagged with: Diego Marino Enrico, Ivory, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Joseph Tomusange, Natural Resources Conservation Network (NRCN)
Mentioned: UWA, NRCN,

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.