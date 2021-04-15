In short

Marino’s arrest came a day after his Ugandan wife was detained at Bugolobi Police Station together with Panda – Pier Village LC I Chairperson, Joseph Tomusange, who was caught with 2.5Kgs of worked Ivory pieces following a trap laid by officers from the Natural Resources Conservation Network (NRCN) working closely with detectives from the Uganda Police Force who presented themselves as buyers of the ivory.