In short
Paul Kalikwan, the Busia Deputy Resident District Commissioner, says he ordered for the arrest of the retired security officer after registering several complaints from residents implicating him and his accomplices for impersonating police officers to extort money from the public.
He said as security, they had registered several complaints from residents in the area on the same matter.
Retired Soldier Arrested for Staging Illegal Operations
20 May 2020
In short
