Retired Soldier Sues Kyankwanzi Commandant for Shs600m

In short
In his documents filed before the Civil Division of High Court, Retired Lt Col Vincent Khaukha alleges that in 2019, his company Inbred Associates was contracted as project consultant on the infrastructural development project at NALI which was worth 5 billion shillings.
Retired Soldier Sues Kyankwanzi Commandant for Shs600m16 Sep 2020, 20:09 Comments 129 Views Court Report
NRM MPs at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi singing President Museveni Praises Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.