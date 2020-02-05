Retired Supreme Court Judge George Kanyeihamba Sued for Defamation

In short
The book reportedly contained a defamatory letter authored by Professor Kanyeihamba who was reportedly complaining about Dr Kisaakye’s academic qualifications, judicial conduct and corruption. The letter, to the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, also indicated that Kisaakye was always dissenting judgements that would affect the Executive arm of government.
Retired Supreme Court Judge George Kanyeihamba Sued for Defamation5 Feb 2020, 19:58 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Defamation Dr Esther Kisaakye IN THE NAME OF GOD TRUTH AND JUSTICE Professor Kanyeihamba
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.