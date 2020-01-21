In short
It is alleged that Major Otim a resident of Palukere East Village in Attiak Sub County Amuru district last year on 15th December mobilized hundreds of his family members to attack Pali Pali Clan also in Attiak Sub County following the death of his brother George Obol.
Retired UPDF Major Arrested for Inciting Violence in Amuru
