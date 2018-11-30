The Wreckage of the Boat that left more than 30 people dead Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Shamila Nsereko, a survivor of the tragedy, says that the vessel started losing balance as it turned towards Mutima beach. The crew repeatedly advised the people on board to Balance the Boat. However, the advice was ignored until the revelers realized that the boat had been flooded. It then sunk in; the boat was sinking.