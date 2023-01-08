Return my Husband, Hamza Mwebe’s Wife Beseeches State

In short

Before the family's sole breadwinner was detained in 2018 on suspicion of following Kirumira and informing his murderers who killed him on September 8, 2018, in Wakiso district, the family was living along Bombo Road in Kagoma. Mwebe stayed on remand in Kitalya before he and his erstwhile co-accused, Abubakar Kalungi, were tried for murder in September 2022 in the High Court and he was acquitted.