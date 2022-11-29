Ochola O. Dominic
18:57

Returned Bills: Deputy Speaker Blames Loopholes on Ministers' Low Performance

29 Nov 2022, 18:49 Comments 153 Views Business and finance Oil & Gas Parliament Report
Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa chairing plenary sitting

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa chairing plenary sitting

In short
The Museums and Monuments Bill was the fourth to be rejected by the President. Other Bills included the Parliament Pension Amendment Bill, Public Health Amendment Bill, Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, and the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill.

 

Tagged with: exploration licenses and mining leases fossil site
Mentioned: Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development – MEMD Museums and Monuments Bill, 2022

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.