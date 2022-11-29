Returned Bills: Deputy Speaker Blames Loopholes on Ministers' Low Performance

In short
The Museums and Monuments Bill was the fourth to be rejected by the President. Other Bills included the Parliament Pension Amendment Bill, Public Health Amendment Bill, Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, and the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill.
Returned Bills: Deputy Speaker Blames Loopholes on Ministers' Low Performance29 Nov 2022, 18:49 Comments 153 Views Business and finance Oil & Gas Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: exploration licenses and mining leases fossil site
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.