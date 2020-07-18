Returnees Hold Protest Against Extended COVID-19 Quarantine

In short
On Friday afternoon, five of the returnees packed up their luggage, left the hotel rooms and gathered at the hotel reception to demand discharge documents from the Ministry of Health. But the Hotel management blocked their exit and demanded payments for the extra days of quarantine.
Returnees Hold Protest Against Extended COVID-19 Quarantine18 Jul 2020, 05:54 Comments 122 Views Entebbe, Uganda Human rights Health Breaking news
