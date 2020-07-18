Joan Akello
Returnees Hold Protest Against Extended COVID-19 Quarantine

18 Jul 2020, 05:54 Comments 122 Views Entebbe, Uganda Human rights Health Breaking news
During the protest, Bwowe packed his luggage and the left his room. courtsey photo

On Friday afternoon, five of the returnees packed up their luggage, left the hotel rooms and gathered at the hotel reception to demand discharge documents from the Ministry of Health. But the Hotel management blocked their exit and demanded payments for the extra days of quarantine.

 

