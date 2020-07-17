In short
The group has already exhausted the 14 mandatory days of quarantine after their arrival into the country. But they must endure another three days of confinement while waiting for the Ministry of Health to undertake confirmatory COVID-19 tests before releasing them.
Returnees in Sheraton Hotel Petition Kadaga over Extended Isolation Top story17 Jul 2020, 05:50 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ugandans in Sheraton institutional quarantine lockdown returnees
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.