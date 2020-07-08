Joan Akello
21:25

Returnees Protest Extra Days in Quarantine

8 Jul 2020, 21:21 Comments 137 Views Entebbe, Uganda Human rights Health Report
Protest letter to Minister of Health

In short
In a letter dated July 8, 2020, Bwowe informed Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng that they will have no contractual obligation with the Quarantine Centre’s at the end of the 14th day, yet many of them only budgeted for the days that they were told before boarding planes to Uganda.

 

