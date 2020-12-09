In short
According to the study, 55.7% of the people who spent between 1 to 3 years in captivity returned home but were never resettled. The study was conducted between August 2019 and July 2020 in Omoro, Pader, Amuru, Nwoya and Agago district in Acholi Sub Region, which suffered the brunt of the Insurgency.
Returnees Still Far from Resettlement in Northern Uganda-New Study Top story9 Dec 2020, 08:01 Comments 298 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Security Northern Report
Tagged with: Acholi Religios Peace Initia Post conflict Pre conflict Resettlement Returnees crimes aganist humanity discrimination hetred reintergration social exlusions stigamatization war crimes
Mentioned: Acholi Relegious Peace Initiative International Criminal Court Koro Sub County. Lord Resistence Army Northern Uganda
