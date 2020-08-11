Olive Nakatudde
Rev. Canon Baluku Elected 3rd Bishop of South Rwenzori Diocese Top story

Baluku will succeed the Rt. Rev. Jackson Nzerebende, who has been the Bishop of the Diocese since 2003. A statement issued by the COU Provincial Secretary, Rev. Canon Captain William Ongeng shows that Rev. Canon Baluku will be consecrated and enthroned as the 3rd Bishop of South Rwenzori diocese on December 13th, 2020 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kasese.

 

