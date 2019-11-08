Christopher Kisekka
Rev. Charles Oode Okunya Named Kumi Diocese Bishop

Rev. Charles Oode Okunya and his wife Christine Kedi

The nominated candidates back then included Rev. Simon Omoding, a Lecturer Uganda Christian University, Mbale and Rev. Simon Ongangu, the Kumi Diocesan Treasurer. However, the Diocese was advised to nominate new candidates for the role. He will now be consecrated on December 29, 2019, at St. Philip’s Cathedral, Ngora.

 

