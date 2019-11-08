Rev. Charles Oode Okunya Named Kumi Diocese Bishop

In short
The nominated candidates back then included Rev. Simon Omoding, a Lecturer Uganda Christian University, Mbale and Rev. Simon Ongangu, the Kumi Diocesan Treasurer. However, the Diocese was advised to nominate new candidates for the role. He will now be consecrated on December 29, 2019, at St. Philip’s Cathedral, Ngora.
Rev. Charles Oode Okunya Named Kumi Diocese Bishop8 Nov 2019, 07:31 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
