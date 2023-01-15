Rev. Father Eibu Installed New Bishop of Kotido Catholic Diocese

In short
Bishop-elect Eibu, a Comboni priest born in Lwala, Kalaki district in Soroti Catholic Diocese, was appointed by Pope Francis on November 2022 to replace Bishop Giuseppe Filipe whose retirement was accepted upon reaching the mandatory age limit of 75 years
Rev. Father Eibu Installed New Bishop of Kotido Catholic Diocese15 Jan 2023, 10:21 Comments 213 Views Kotido, Uganda Environment Religion Report
In short
Mentioned: Kotido Catholic Diocese
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.