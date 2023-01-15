Godfrey Eyoku
10:25

Rev. Father Eibu Installed New Bishop of Kotido Catholic Diocese

15 Jan 2023, 10:21 Comments 213 Views Kotido, Uganda Environment Religion Report
Philippe Giuseppe blessing his succesor Reverend Father Dominic Eibu (2)

Philippe Giuseppe blessing his succesor Reverend Father Dominic Eibu (2)

In short
Bishop-elect Eibu, a Comboni priest born in Lwala, Kalaki district in Soroti Catholic Diocese, was appointed by Pope Francis on November 2022 to replace Bishop Giuseppe Filipe whose retirement was accepted upon reaching the mandatory age limit of 75 years

 

Tagged with: Catholic Church Kotido Diocese New bishop installed unity and peace building
Mentioned: Kotido Catholic Diocese

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.