Rev. Fr Charles Onen Suspended for Indulging in Politics Top story

8 Oct 2020, 07:07 Comments 77 Views Politics Religion 2021 Elections Updates
Rev. Fr. Charles Onen of Holy Rosary Parish Catholic Church under Gulu Archdiocese

In short
“I tried to dissuade him from taking such a step and I told him that the Law of the Church does not permit a priest to be involved in active politics and that a priest who does so would be suspended.” Odama explained in the circular.

 

