In short
“I tried to dissuade him from taking such a step and I told him that the Law of the Church does not permit a priest to be involved in active politics and that a priest who does so would be suspended.” Odama explained in the circular.
Rev. Fr Charles Onen Suspended for Indulging in Politics Top story8 Oct 2020, 07:07 Comments 77 Views Politics Religion 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: Canon Law Rev. Fr. Charles Onen priestly vocation. public scandal sacramental ministry the Law of the Church
Mentioned: Democratic Party - DP Gulu East Division Holy Rosary Parish Church National Resistance Movement – NRM The Archdiocese of Gulu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.