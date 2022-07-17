Rev. Fr. Dr. Ambrose Bwangatto to Teachers: You Have Untapped Power

In short
Speaking as chief guest at the Catholic Teachers’ Day Celebrations at Luwero Teachers’ SACCO Gardens in Luwero Town Council, Rev. Fr. Bwangatto, said that was disappointed with the way Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) handled the recent teacher's strike that was aimed at compelling the government to enhance their salaries equitably across the board.
Rev. Fr. Dr. Ambrose Bwangatto to Teachers: You Have Untapped Power17 Jul 2022, 12:34 Comments 144 Views Education Human rights Report
From L-R Ronald Ssemakula, KALUCITA chairman, Fr. Dr. Ambrose Bwangatto (C) and Fr. Bonny Muzira walk away moments after the end of the teachers' day celebrations in Luwero
