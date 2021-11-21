Emmy Daniel Ojara
Rev. Loum Finally Consecrated As Bishop Of The Diocese of Northern Uganda Top story

Rev. Bishop Geoffrey Loum after his consecration. Photo by Jesse Johnson James

While preaching during the event, Henry Luke Orombi asked the new Bishop to be a shepherd to all regardless of religious affiliations and should forgive and not curse, something Rev. Loum pledged to do.

 

