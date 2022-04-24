In short
Okunya fell out with the Church of Uganda when his consecration and enthronement were canceled by the House of Bishops in 2020.
Rev. Okunya Joins Reformed Anglican Church
24 Apr 2022
Prof. Jonathan Kyangasha, the Archbishop of the Reformed Anglican Church and Rev. Okunya at Boma Grounds in Kumi on Sunday
