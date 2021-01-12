In short
David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, says they decided to summon the group to record statements after police findings implicated them.
Rev. Okunya, Three Others Record Statements Over Church Attacks Top story12 Jan 2021, 19:54 Comments 123 Views Soroti, Uganda Religion Updates
Tagged with: Rev. Charles Okunya Oode attack of clergy in Kumi Diocese chaos in Kumi Diocese coruption in election of bishop
