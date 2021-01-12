Edward Eninu
19:57

Rev. Okunya, Three Others Record Statements Over Church Attacks Top story

12 Jan 2021, 19:54 Comments 123 Views Soroti, Uganda Religion Updates
Rev Charles Okunya Oode at Regional Police Headquarters in Soroti.

Rev Charles Okunya Oode at Regional Police Headquarters in Soroti.

In short
David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, says they decided to summon the group to record statements after police findings implicated them.

 

Tagged with: Rev. Charles Okunya Oode attack of clergy in Kumi Diocese chaos in Kumi Diocese coruption in election of bishop
Mentioned: East Kyoga Regional Police Headquarters church of uganda, kumi diocese

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.